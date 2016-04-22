April 22 American Airlines Group Inc
* Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected
to be up approximately 3 percent to 5 percent in 2016
* Expects to pay an average of between $1.30 and $1.35 per
gallon of mainline jet fuel (including taxes) in Q2
* 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up
approximately 2.5 percent versus. 2015
* Company expects its second quarter pre-tax margin
excluding special charges to be approximately 14 to 16 percent
* At end of Q1, had 45 ERJ140 regional aircraft in temporary
storage not included in active regional ending fleet count
