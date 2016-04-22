UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
April 22 Immunicum AB :
* Announces that a patent application in China regarding the cancer immune primer INTUVAX will be granted Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
* VELOXIS MAINTAINS ITS 2017 OUTLOOK OF OPERATING LOSS BEFORE THE RECOGNITION OF INCOME FROM LICENSE AGREEMENTS AND BEFORE ACCOUNTING FOR STOCK COMPENSATION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF USD 5 – 15 MILLION.