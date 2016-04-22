BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment unit to jointly sets up dental clinic JV in Hangzhou
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
April 22 Corelens SA :
* Receives signed agreement with a public hospital for the delivery of materials used for treatment of cataract
* Total value of tender under the agreement will amount to 726,400 zlotys ($187,424.21) plus VAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8757 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.