April 22 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says Puerto Rico Government Development Bank will
default in may with or without federal action
* Puerto Rico could also default on bonds issued by Puerto
Rico Highways And Transportation Authority (Ca/Negative)
* Moody's says even if federal legislation is passed, Puerto
Rico to default as commonwealth treasury, GDB have insufficient
liquidity for debt payments
* Puerto Rico could also default on revenue bonds of Puerto
Rico Industrial Development Company (Caa3/Negative)
* Expect government to pay holders of GO and
government-guaranteed bonds in order to avoid almost certain
litigation that would follow non-payment
* If federal legislation passes before may, Puerto Rico
could withhold the may 2 debt payments without threat of
bondholder litigation
* If Congress does not act in time, Puerto Rico will rely on
its own recently enacted debt moratorium statute as the basis
for not paying
