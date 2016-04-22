European shares hit lows on Trump impeachment talk - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
April 22 Wisdomtree Investments Inc
* Says plans to launch etfs in canada
* Says has formed wisdomtree asset management canada, inc. And has named raj lala as head of wisdomtree canada
* Says also named lara misner as chief compliance officer of Wisdomtree Canada Source text for Eikon:
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth day of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to its highest in two weeks as political turmoil and weak economic data in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S. bond yields and drove the dollar to its lowest in six months.