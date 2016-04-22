European shares hit lows on Trump impeachment talk - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
April 22 Rosbank :
* FY 2015 net interest income 16.22 billion roubles ($243.82 million) versus 30.41 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 9.28 billion roubles versus profit of 3.18 billion roubles year ago
* As of Dec. 31, 2015 Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.80 pct versus 13.5 pct as of Dec. 31, 2014 Source text - bit.ly/214Ciky
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.5250 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth day of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to its highest in two weeks as political turmoil and weak economic data in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S. bond yields and drove the dollar to its lowest in six months.