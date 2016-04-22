April 22 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Express Sales Apparently Dipped 1% To About 1.91 Trillion Yen, Missing The Forecast Of 4% Growth To 2 Trillion Yen In Fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Nippon Express operating profit apparently rose 8% to around 55 billion yen, topping guidance by 1 billion yen or so in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/23OqrvX (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)