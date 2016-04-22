BRIEF-Target CEO on conf call- in early stages of implementing efforts to reestablish everyday price credibility
* CEO on conf call- "our results are not where we want them to be"
April 22 Arcelik As
April 22 Arcelik As

* Q1 profit 155.7 million lira versus 141.5 million lira last year
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.