BRIEF-Ringkjøbing Landbobank: Share split
* BANK'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED ACCORDING TO AUTHORIZATION IN ARTICLE 2 IN ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION TO SPLIT BANK'S SHARES IN PROPORTION 1:5
April 22 African Bank Investments Ltd :
* Condensed reviewed financial results for six month period ended 31 march 2015
* Company broke even in current period (march 2014: R481 million loss)
* This was due to lower impairments incurred, in respect of investments, in current period compared to prior comparative period
* No ordinary or preference dividends were declared in current period.
* Board believes that if Stangen is either sold or continues operating as unit of ABIL, there will be sufficient cash to pay abil's creditors, fund operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
