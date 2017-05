April 22 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie

* Q1 consolidated net banking income 151.8 million euros versus 153.9 million euros ($172.85 million) last year

* Q1 net income group share 39.2 million euros versus 37.0 million euros year ago

* Liquidity coverage ratio of over 89 pct at end March 2016

* Cost of risk of 14.8 million euros at end march versus 13.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)