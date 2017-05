April 22 (Reuters) -

* Osaka Gas plans write-down on resources projects - Nikkei

* The charges will total some 10 billion yen ($89.8 million) -Nikkei

* Osaka Gas will write down value of 1.2% equity interest in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia, led by Inpex - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1rqlubR)