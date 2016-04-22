BRIEF-Target CEO on conf call- in early stages of implementing efforts to reestablish everyday price credibility
* CEO on conf call- "our results are not where we want them to be"
April 22 Moody's
* Moody's says the European Union's new antitrust charges against Alphabet will not likely impact its AA2 credit ratings
* Charges not expected to impact Alphabet's debt ratings; believe investigations expose co to risks of changing way it does business in europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 17 France's outgoing defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was appointed to head up a newly created Europe and Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, a move cementing Emmanuel Macron's campaign pledge to focus on giving the European Union a new impetus.