April 22 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd

* Entered second waiver and consent to senior credit facility - sec filing

* Lenders provided conditional waiver of defaults under credit agreement, including cross-default under term loan facility

* Pursuant to second waiver and consent, as of april 19, 2016, lenders' aggregate commitments were reduced to $30.5 million

* Note amendment reduced principal amount to $8 million in exchange for cancellation of about $3.5 million owed by a former unit of co