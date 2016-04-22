UPDATE 2-FDA places clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug
* Concert Pharma shares sink as much as 11 pct (Adds details, background; updates shares)
April 22 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd
* Entered second waiver and consent to senior credit facility - sec filing
* Lenders provided conditional waiver of defaults under credit agreement, including cross-default under term loan facility
* Pursuant to second waiver and consent, as of april 19, 2016, lenders' aggregate commitments were reduced to $30.5 million
* Note amendment reduced principal amount to $8 million in exchange for cancellation of about $3.5 million owed by a former unit of co
* Tencent posts 58 pct jump in Q1 profit to 14.3 billion yuan