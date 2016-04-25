April 25 TNT Express NV :
* Q1 revenue of 1.59 billion euro versus 1.62 billion euro
($1.82 billion) a year ago
* Net cash at end Q1 of 145 million euro versus 330 million
euro a year ago
* Q1 operating loss of 1 million euro versus loss of 11
million euro a year ago
* Q1 net loss equity holders of parent 14 million euro
versus loss of 19 million euro year ago
* "we spent significant time and effort towards the
completion and preparation of the intended acquisition by fedex,
which we expect to complete in the first half of 2016" - CEO
* Reiterates its outlook agenda and guidance for 2018/19
* Anticipates restructuring charges of about 30 million euro
in the second quarter
* Closing of the Fedex offer to acquire TNT is anticipated
in the first half of calendar year 2016
