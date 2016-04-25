April 25 Famous Brands Ltd :

* Acquired a 51 pct controlling stake in Lupa Osteria, an authentic Italian restaurant business trading in full-service family casual dining segment

* Purchase consideration falls below threshold of a categorised transaction

* All suspensive conditions have been fulfilled and effective date of transaction is May 1, 2016