BRIEF-Rainbow Tours Q1 net profit up to 2.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 25 Famous Brands Ltd :
* Acquired a 51 pct controlling stake in Lupa Osteria, an authentic Italian restaurant business trading in full-service family casual dining segment
* Purchase consideration falls below threshold of a categorised transaction
* All suspensive conditions have been fulfilled and effective date of transaction is May 1, 2016
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%