BRIEF-BrainCool enters US market with 510(k) clearance from FDA for IQool system
* ENTERS US MARKET WITH 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR IQOOL SYSTEM FOR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
April 25 Merck
* Says phase III tailor landmark study demonstrates significant benefits of erbitux in combination with folfox over folfox alone
* Says marks a major milestone of merck's oncology strategy including expansion in growth markets
* Says will work with relevant authorities to make erbitux available for patients in china as a first - line treatment as soon as possible Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada