Apple sets final terms on dual-tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
April 25 Mensch und Maschine Software SE :
* Q1 sales +18 pct / EBITDA +37 pct / net profit +78 pct
* Q1 sales climbed to 50.37 million euros ($56.62 million) (PY: 42.80 / +18 pct)
* Q1 net profit after minority shares jumped by 78 pct to 2.26 million euros (PY: 1.27 million euros), or 14 cents (PY: 8 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
LONDON, May 17 Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into the use for political purposes of personal data found online, to ensure laws were not broken and voters had control of their own information.