Apple sets final terms on dual-tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
April 25 S&P
* Tencent holdings ltd. outlook revised to positive; 'A' rating affirmed
* Expects revenue and profitability growth to remain high over next two years
* Expects co to continue to generate strong operating cash flow, which creates more headroom for co to cover deals, capital expenditure
* Outlook revised on expectation that co to further improve user engagement across its core platforms
* Raising the long-term greater China regional scale rating on the company and the senior unsecured notes to 'cnAAA' from 'cnAA+' Source: (bit.ly/1pxg2lv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
LONDON, May 17 Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into the use for political purposes of personal data found online, to ensure laws were not broken and voters had control of their own information.