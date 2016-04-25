Steinhoff says to spin off African retail business
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.
April 25 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* In respect of the current year, the board of directors does not propose a dividend Source text - bit.ly/1SHlnnO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 17 Revenues at Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, rose 2 percent last year, as a new five-cereal pasta and a broader range of gluten free biscuits helped the Italian group tap into growing consumer demand for healthier foods.