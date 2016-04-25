April 25 Havfisk ASA :

* Q1 operating revenue 270 million Norwegian crowns ($32.8 million) versus 247 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 95 million crowns versus 90 million crowns year ago

* The quotas for cod in 2016 are at the same level as 2015

* For saithe north of 62 degrees, the quota is increased by 12 per cent

* The saithe quota in the North Sea is reduced by 20 per cent

* The haddock quota is increased by 23 per cent Source text for Eikon:

