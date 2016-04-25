April 25 Anoto Group AB :

* Board of Directors has set the terms for the rights issue

* Subscription period runs from and including May 4, 2016, up to and including May 19, 2016

* Subscription price is 0.15 crown per share, which represents a total rights issue proceeds of not more than about 160 million Swedish crowns ($19.64 million)

* Each (1) share in Anoto entitles holder to one (1) subscription right and one (1) subscription right entitles to subscription of one (1) new share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1477 Swedish crowns)