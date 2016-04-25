April 25 GVC Holdings Plc

* FY net gaming revenue (NGR) up 10% on 2014 to EUR 248 million

* Dividends in 2015 increased to 56.0 eur cents

* FY profit before tax* up 21% to EUR 50.0 million

* On track to secure EUR 125 million of synergies by end of 2017 from enlarged GVC

* Both GVC and bwin.party were impacted in 2015 by full year of point of consumption tax on UK gaming revenues and by EU VAT imposed by certain jurisdictions on gaming revenues

* Combined impact of that during 2015 when compared to 2014 was around eur 12.4 million.

* In Q1, group daily total NGR increased by 177% on previous year, boosted by acquisition of bwin.party which was consolidated from 1 February 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: