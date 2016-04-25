April 25 Revenio Group Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 5.2 million euros ($5.85 million) versus 4.6 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 1.3 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* 2016 net sales growth is expected to remain strong

* 2016 profitability is expected to remain at a healthy level despite growth investments