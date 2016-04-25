BRIEF-BrainCool enters US market with 510(k) clearance from FDA for IQool system
* ENTERS US MARKET WITH 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR IQOOL SYSTEM FOR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
April 25 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 5.2 million euros ($5.85 million) versus 4.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.3 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* 2016 net sales growth is expected to remain strong
* 2016 net sales growth is expected to remain strong
* 2016 profitability is expected to remain at a healthy level despite growth investments
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada