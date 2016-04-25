Apple sets final terms on dual-tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
April 25 Soitec SA :
* For FY 15-16 Soitec foresees an EBITDA margin (EBITDA/revenues) of approximately 15 percent for electronics business
* 9 month current operating income was positive, amounting to 8.4 million euros ($9.44 million), compared to current operating loss of 34.9 million euros recorded for first nine months of FY 14-15
* For Q4'16, electronics sales are expected to grow by over 10 percent versus Q3'16 (at constant exchange rates)
* Consolidated net loss for first nine months amounted to 69.1 million euros (compared to a consolidated net loss of 115.2 million euros for first nine months of FY 14-15)
* Consolidated revenues for the first nine months of FY 15-16 amounted to 171.7 million euros, a 49 percent increase (a 27% increase at constant exchange rates) from 115.4 million euros for the first nine months of FY 14-15
* Given the size of its debt and its inadequate equity level, Soitec indicates that it is continuing talks with several investors with a view to their possible involvement in a recapitalization project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into the use for political purposes of personal data found online, to ensure laws were not broken and voters had control of their own information.