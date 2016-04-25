April 25 WR Entertainment ASA (WRE-ME.OL):

* Had received subscriptions for a total of 1,314,651 new shares at a subscription price of 2.00 Norwegian crowns ($0.2427) per share

* 1,290,000 new shares were offered, and hence rights issue has been oversubscribed by 24,651 shares Source text: bit.ly/1VTp8a9

($1 = 8.2408 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)