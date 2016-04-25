BRIEF-BrainCool enters US market with 510(k) clearance from FDA for IQool system
* ENTERS US MARKET WITH 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR IQOOL SYSTEM FOR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
April 25 Xintela AB :
* Initiates study on treatment of cartilage damage in horses in the United States
* Goal of study is to determine if Xintela's stem cells are safe to use and are tolerated well by the horse under treatment
* Says study results are important in company's ambition to develop a stem cell product for horses but also to prepare for clinical studies in man Source text: bit.ly/1QwvpQZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada