BRIEF-BrainCool enters US market with 510(k) clearance from FDA for IQool system
* ENTERS US MARKET WITH 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR IQOOL SYSTEM FOR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
April 25 Biogaia Ab says:
* Has signed an agreement with BioWellTech Co Ltd for the rights to sell BioGaia ProDentis in Hong Kong.
* The launch is planned to take place during the third quarter of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* ENTERS US MARKET WITH 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR IQOOL SYSTEM FOR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada