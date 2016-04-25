BRIEF-Lewis Group sees FY HEPS between 435 cents and 373 cents per share
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
April 25 Sibirskiy Gostinets PJSC :
* Says approves bond issue programme for up to 5 billion roubles ($75.42 million)
* Maturity period is up to 15 years Source text: bit.ly/1WQ5Z8x
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2950 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.