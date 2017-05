U.S. long-term bond issuance totaled $1.9 trln in first quarter - SIFMA

NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. long-term debt issuance totaled $1.90 trillion in the first quarter, up 18.7 percent from $1.60 trillion in the fourth quarter and up 13.1 percent from $1.68 trillion a year earlier, a financial industry group said on Wednesday.