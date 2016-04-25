April 25 Depomed Inc
* On April 22, 2016, co,each of Horizon Pharma Plc and
Horizon Pharma, Inc. mutually agreed to settle their respective
claims against other
* Primary terms of settlement are confidential, and neither
side has admitted any liability - SEC filing
* In addition, parties agreed that through Jan. 1, 2020,
Horizon will not initiate another unsolicited takeover of
company
* Horizon has agreed to continue to maintain confidentiality
relating to nucynta received from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc
