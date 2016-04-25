April 25 Scanfil Oyj :
* Scanfil Limited's negotiations to restructure operations
closed
* Scanfil Limited's board of directors has on April 25, 2016
decided to start closing down of plant
* Unlike it was estimated earlier closure of plant is
expected to cause non-recurring costs, which are expected to
remain under 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million)
* Plan is to conclude closing actions by July 25, 2016 and
an impact on earnings is mainly focused to Q2 of 2016
