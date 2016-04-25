April 25 Target Corp

* Says ceo brian c. Cornell fy 2015 total compensation $16.9 million versus $28.2 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Cfo catherine smith's fy 2015 total compensation was $7.5 million

* Chief operating officer john j. Mulligan 2015 total compensation was $10.4 million versus $6.3 million in 2014