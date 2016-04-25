April 25 Long Run Exploration Ltd

* Long Run Exploration Ltd. Announces updated timing of arrangement

* As result of ongoing review under Investment Canada Act, purchaser has extended outside date from April 30, 2016 to may 30, 2016

* Co, Calgary Sinoenergy Investment advised by Industry Canada,Investment Canada Act review period has been extended by 30 days

* Extension to allow additional time to complete review of plan of arrangement involving co, purchaser,long run securityholders