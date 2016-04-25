April 25 Long Run Exploration Ltd
* Long Run Exploration Ltd. Announces updated timing of
arrangement
* As result of ongoing review under Investment Canada Act,
purchaser has extended outside date from April 30, 2016 to may
30, 2016
* Co, Calgary Sinoenergy Investment advised by Industry
Canada,Investment Canada Act review period has been extended by
30 days
* Extension to allow additional time to complete review of
plan of arrangement involving co, purchaser,long run
securityholders
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)