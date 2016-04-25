BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Teradata Corp :
* Teradata corp says entered into an asset purchase agreement with TMA Solutions, L.P
* Teradata Corp says TMA solutions has agreed to acquire Teradata's marketing applications business for $90 million in cash
* Teradata corp says TMA Solutions is a Cayman islands exempted limited partnership and an affiliate of Marlin equity partners
* Says there is no financing condition to the transaction - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.