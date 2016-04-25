BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Q1 rental income 1.12 billion Swedish crowns ($137.83 million) versus 1.04 billion crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 1.44 billion crowns versus 1.19 billion crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 2.04 billion crowns versus 1.63 billion crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1257 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.