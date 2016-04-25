BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telepizza IPO deal will price at 7.75 per share; Books close at 3pm uk today; Books are multiple times oversubscribed - Bookrunner (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.