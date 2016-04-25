BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE
April 25 Trina Solar Ltd
* Says to invest in a 14 mw DC (Direct Current) utility-scale solar project in Japan
* Trina solar partners with GE Energy Financial Services to deliver clean energy to Miyagi Prefecture in Japan
* Trina Solar Ltd says GE EFS will hold an 85 pct equity interest in project, acquired from Trina Solar
* Project will begin construction at end of April and is expected to reach commercial operation by June of next year
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.