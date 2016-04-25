April 25 Trina Solar Ltd

* Says to invest in a 14 mw DC (Direct Current) utility-scale solar project in Japan

* Trina solar partners with GE Energy Financial Services to deliver clean energy to Miyagi Prefecture in Japan

* Trina Solar Ltd says GE EFS will hold an 85 pct equity interest in project, acquired from Trina Solar

* Project will begin construction at end of April and is expected to reach commercial operation by June of next year