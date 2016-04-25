April 25 International Game Technology Plc
* IGT and paradise entertainment sign electronic table games
patent and technology assignment agreement
* Paradise will transfer all of its electronic table game
technology, patents and other intellectual property to igt
* Co will pay paradise upfront fee plus an ongoing earn-out
based on placement of products utilizing table game ip over 15
year term
* Agreement where Paradise will transfer all electronic
table game technology, patents,other intellectual property to
igt
* Agreement provides IGT with exclusive rights to paradise's
table game ip except in macau
* In Macau Paradise subsidiary lt game will remain exclusive
provider of electronic table game products
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: