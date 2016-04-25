April 25 International Game Technology Plc

* IGT and paradise entertainment sign electronic table games patent and technology assignment agreement

* Agreement provides IGT with exclusive rights to paradise's table game ip except in macau

* In Macau Paradise subsidiary lt game will remain exclusive provider of electronic table game products