Steinhoff says to spin off African retail business
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.
April 25 Kurzemes CMAS AS :
* To pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.045 euro ($0.0506) per share Source text: bit.ly/1VTOSTO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 17 Revenues at Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, rose 2 percent last year, as a new five-cereal pasta and a broader range of gluten free biscuits helped the Italian group tap into growing consumer demand for healthier foods.