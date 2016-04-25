BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE
April 25 (Reuters) -
* GE closes sale of Franchise Finance U.S. Hotel business to western alliance; sale includes approximately $1.3 billion in ending net investment
* GE says deal closing releases approximately $0.2 billion of capital
* GE says GE Capital believes it is on track to deliver about $35 billion of dividends to ge
* GE says total closed transactions to date are now approximately $148 billion in eni
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.