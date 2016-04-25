April 25 (Reuters) -

* GE closes sale of Franchise Finance U.S. Hotel business to western alliance; sale includes approximately $1.3 billion in ending net investment

* GE says deal closing releases approximately $0.2 billion of capital

* GE says GE Capital believes it is on track to deliver about $35 billion of dividends to ge

* GE says total closed transactions to date are now approximately $148 billion in eni Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)