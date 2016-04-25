UPDATE 4-Shanghai Pharma weighs rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
April 25 Bio Gate AG :
* FY sales in 2015 rise to nearly 3.1 million euros ($3.49 million)
* FY consolidated net loss was reduced by more than half to 0.7 million euros (prev.year: loss 1.5 million euros)
* Further growth and operating profit for 2016 expected
* Concert Pharma shares sink as much as 11 pct (Adds details, background; updates shares)