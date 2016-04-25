April 25 Bio Gate AG :

* FY sales in 2015 rise to nearly 3.1 million euros ($3.49 million)

* FY consolidated net loss was reduced by more than half to 0.7 million euros (prev.year: loss 1.5 million euros)

* Further growth and operating profit for 2016 expected