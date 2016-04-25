April 25 Vringo Inc

* Entered into a confidential license agreement - sec filing

* Pursuant to terms of agreement, licensee will pay company a one-time lump sum payment of $8.9 million

* Will grant to licensee non-exclusive, non-transferable, worldwide perpetual license to certain patents and patent applications owned by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)