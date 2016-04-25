BRIEF-Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
April 25 Vringo Inc
* Entered into a confidential license agreement - sec filing
* Pursuant to terms of agreement, licensee will pay company a one-time lump sum payment of $8.9 million
* Will grant to licensee non-exclusive, non-transferable, worldwide perpetual license to certain patents and patent applications owned by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.