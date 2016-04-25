BRIEF-Cemtrex says received more than $21 mln in new orders in April
* Cemtrex Inc says received more than $21 million in new orders during month of April
April 25 Comstock Metals Ltd
* Comstock announces Dr. David A. Terry as president and CEO
* Terry currently serves as a director of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation
* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Lyft partnering to offer skymiles members more opportunities to earn miles by requesting a ride