April 25 Global Payments :

* Co and certain units of co entered into heartland incremental term b loan lender joinder agreement - sec filing

* Amended credit facility agreement provides for a $1.75 billion term loan facility, a $1.25 billion revolving credit facility

* Amended credit facility agreement provides for a $735 million delayed draw term loan facility and a $1.045 billion term loan b facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: