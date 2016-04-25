BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE
April 25 Petrofac Ltd :
* Offer to tender notes listed below, with maximum aggregate principal amount of notes issuer will accept in tender offer being $100,000,000
* Offer to tender notes listed below, with maximum aggregate principal amount of notes issuer will accept in tender offer being $100,000,000

* Approximately $73 million principal amount of notes were validly tendered
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.