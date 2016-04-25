April 25 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment
Trust :
* WPT Industrial REIT announces extension and expansion of
revolving facility
* Increase availability under revolving facility to $100
million and extend term of revolving facility for 3 yrs
* Says as a result of amendment, availability on revolving
facility increased from $75 million to $100 million
* Revolving facility continues to include an accordion
feature which could increase facility to $200 million
* Maturity date of revolving facility extended to April 21,
2019, REIT has additional one-year extension option
