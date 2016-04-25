April 25 Xerox Corp

* CEO On Separation - "targeting to fill the top roles by midyear " - conf call

* "Look forward to ramping up sales later this year" - conf call

* "At march 31 rates, expect very modest transaction currency impact in quarter two and for the balance of the year" - conf call

* "Did not repurchase any shares in the quarter" - conf call

* "This year given the separation we don't plan to repurchase any shares" - conf call