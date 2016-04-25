BRIEF-Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
April 25 (Reuters) -
* Head of the FDA's pharmaceuticals division Janet Woodcock says data on sarepta's DMD drug is particularly hard to interpret
* Fda's Janet Woodcock says small fold increase in dystrophin with sarepta's DMD drug may or may not confer benefit
* Fda's Janet Woodcock at sarepta panel says consequences of failing to approve a drug that actually works in devastating diseases are extreme
* FDA's woodcock says consequences of failing to approve a drug that actually works is borne by patients who have little say on how standards are implemented
* FDA's Woodcock Says Much Effort In Evaluation Goes Into Avoiding A Specific Mistake - - Erroneously approving a drug that is not effective
* FDA's Woodcock says consequences of not approving a drug that actually works is borne by patients who have little say on how standards are implemented Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.