BRIEF-Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
April 25 Fitch:
* Fitch upgrades Hawaiian Airlines to 'B+'; outlook stable
* Rating upgrade is supported by material improvement in HA's credit profile over past two years
* Primary concerns revolve around potential cost pressures looming in next couple of years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.