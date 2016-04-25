BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg to consider additional issue of 60 million shares
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Hansen Medical Inc -
* Westwood SPV LLC reports 9.58 pct stake in Hansen Medical inc as of April 8 - Sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: 1.usa.gov/1SZUOnL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.